Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2019 / 17:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7925 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23224711 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 13154 EQS News ID: 840193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)