Actusnews Wire

GOUR MEDICAL: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Paris, France, June 30, 2019 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative veterinary solutions, today publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital as of June 30, 2019:

  • Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital: 3,096,170
  • Total number of voting rights: 3,096,170.

Find all the information about Gour Medical and Weedley:

http://www.gour-medical.com

https://www.weedley.net

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for the management of the main pathologies of pets. Its unique positioning is based in particular on the use of natural products based on hemp extracts and the Company is today the only European player in the publicly traded veterinary industry in this segment. Full Spectrum, devoid of psychoactive effects, WEEDLEY, its first range of premium solutions, increases the effectiveness of cannabidiol thanks to the effect of entourage.

GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).

CONTACTS

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge GOLDNER

CEO

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Tél.: +33 786 449 642

Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS / PRESS RELATIONS

VIDEO FINANCE

Edouard de MAISSIN

contact@video-finance.com

Tél.: +33 683 485 567

------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire

