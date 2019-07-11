Lubrizol Integrates Personal, Home and Health Care Divisions; Now Lubrizol Life Science

New brand to maximize client speed-to-market, providing enhanced solutions

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lubrizol Corporation announces the reorganization of its Personal, Home and Health Care business lines, integrating them under a newly dedicated brand, Lubrizol Life Science. The change reflects the company's commitment to evolve with the beauty, health, home and wellness markets, which continue to cross over and converge. The newly formed Lubrizol Life Science team seeks to enhance the value of its solutions and services to customers and end users through its collective expertise in chemistry, applications and market insights.



"Lubrizol Life Science brings together a great variety of formulation and product development experience to sit under one umbrella," says Lubrizol Advanced Materials President Rick Tolin. "Our internal capabilities are focused and aligned to help our customers quickly meet the expectations of today's consumers for products that ensure them of a healthier, more beautiful and comfortable life."

The newly aligned Lubrizol Life Science team is placing a priority on developing and testing products in partnership with customers, engineering breakthroughs and co-driving initiatives that fuel growth. Practices and processes emphasize agile innovation, enabling the organization to act at the speed of a start-up, while responding with the reach, resources and delivery of a global leader. The new brand will also emphasize the proactive innovation needed to bring market-ready solutions to customers, while capitalizing on the reliability of Lubrizol's 90 years of science and efficacy.

Tolin points out, "Our beauty, health and home customers can count on us bringing truly differentiated products to market, formulated with ingredients that are consumer-driven and backed by the reliability of Lubrizol." Tolin adds, "The Lubrizol Life Science team is poised to service customers throughout the value chain, from concept to commercialization. Once viewed by customers as a chemical and ingredient supplier, we have evolved into an essential, concept-to-commercialization solutions partner."

Lubrizol Life Science also plans to add strategic technology, capability and talent by investing to expand its portfolio, including new acquisitions that bring unique opportunities and synergies.

About Lubrizol Life Science

An essential product design, development and manufacturing partner to reputable companies worldwide, helping them to speed their projects to market. The organization proactively leverages its collective consumer market knowledge and scientific expertise across the Beauty, Health and Home business segments to provide innovative, market-ready solutions that fuel customer growth. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com/Life-Science.



About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.