

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reportedly knew for years about the defective transmissions on its fuel-efficient, low-priced Focus and Fiesta.



According to a report from Detroit Free Press, Ford knowingly launched the two cars with defective transmissions and continued selling the troubled Focus and Fiesta despite thousands of complaints and repairs.



The DPS6 transmission, also called the Ford PowerShift transmission, is a six-speed dual-clutch automatic found on the 2012-present Focus and 2010-present Fiesta. The transmission had many issues, including randomly losing power, sudden acceleration and slipping into neutral at high speed. The vehicles were put on sale in 2010-11 and about 1.5 million continue to remain on the road.



An investigation by the Detroit Free Press based on internal documents, emails and court records reveals that Ford knew about these problems, which potentially led to 50 previously unreported injuries. The report says Ford declined to make an expensive change in the transmission technology despite warning from a development engineer.



The company tried to find a fix for the faulty transmission for five years while complaints and costs piled up. The automaker now faces hundreds of millions in repair costs and litigation.



