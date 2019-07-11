BeatzCoin: VIbraVid: A Solution to YouTube Woes

FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / We mostly use the internet nowadays, even children at their very young ages are hooked on to the gadgets and the internet. They even have their own YouTube stars and sensations. Indeed, Ryan of Ryan Toys Review was recorded by Forbes as YouTube's highest-earning star, raking in $22m.

A seven-year-old boy who reviews toys has been revealed as YouTube's highest-earning star, raking in $22m (£17.3m)

The young boy was asked by the NBC, why kids liked watching his videos, Ryan - who is now eight - replied: "Because I'm entertaining and I'm funny."

Every toy that he features on his blog was instantly selling out making him get more sponsors, doubling his net worth.

When you gave your smartphone to your child and they started to play random video on YouTube, did they get a penny from watching them? Aside from gadgets being harmful to mental health and eyesight if they're spending more time on the internet, maybe they can learn some words and things from it. The video creator will surely earn when your kiddo watches the videos, what about your child? Absolutely not.

On the other hand, old vloggers may be lucky as they already built a strong fan base before this industry hit the market so hard, but things are not in favor of new YouTube vloggers. Huge numbers of them are struggling to promote their contents. Simply because there are too many of them competing now. They're having a hard time gaining real followers that will support them from start to end. It becomes a competition where things are really unfortunate and makes them lose their passion.

As we stand on the threshold of the next wave of the digital content revolution with the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), this digital content vulnerability could become more than problematic unless we transform the basic platform that we use.

What if we combine it with Blockchain?

What if we tokenize everything?

What if we use the platform, VIBRAVID?

VibraVid is a decentralized online sharing platform built on the TRON blockchain that's aiming to become a decentralized answer to the industry giants like YouTube. The platform aims to transform how consumers interact with digital content and in the process increase the revenue potential for content creators.

VibraVid aims to deliver content directly from creators to users, thereby eliminating the presence of intermediaries in the form of record companies, labels, physical media manufacturers, banking organizations, etc. As a result, internal reserves for revenue creators of content will be significantly increased.

In the VibraVid Platform, both content creators and fans/listeners can earn money with the innovation of Blockchain

What is BeatzCoin?

BeatzCoin is a cryptocurrency that has value, just like Bitcoin (BTC), and is used in transactions and functions in the VibraVid platform. It is built on the Tron (TRX) network. With Tron, MainNet will be used for all cryptocurrency transactions made between users. Transactions made within the platform, between wallets have been tested to be confirmed in 3-5 seconds. BeatzCoin can be bought and used to pay for video and audio content, marketing and advertising by users, creators and advertisers. You can also earn BeatzCoin through airdrops, bounties, content creation, publishing, promotion, sales, rentals, events, event tickets, fan merchandise, tips, crowdfunding donations and staking.

BeatzCoin was endorsed by the famous blockchain influencer John McAfee, who is an outspoken member of the team. They have recently completed the private beta test and will launch the app publicly as early as July 31st.

Making money is now easy, but remember, just because you made a lot of money doesn't mean you know how to spend or invest it well. Do not lose faith because you're struggling with platforms such as YouTube, there is an alternative, VibraVid. Continue making great content, continue positively influencing people's lives, but get what you deserve, be a pioneer with VibraVid.

CONTACT:

BeatzCoin

Mike Patraw

mpatraw@vibravid.io

For more Information please direct to our official pages

Website | Whitepaper | Artist Accelerator | Bounty Campaign | English Telegram community more than 19,300 members | Korean Telegram Community with 835 members | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Discord | Reddit | Ann Thread

SOURCE: BeatzCoin

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551408/VIbraVid-A-Solution-to-YouTube-Woes