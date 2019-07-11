Insignia Systems, Inc. Takes Legal Action Against Competitor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) ("Insignia") today announced that it has brought suit against News Corporation, News America Marketing FSI L.L.C., and News America Marketing In-Store Services L.L.C. (collectively, "News America") in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota, alleging violations of federal and state antitrust and tortious interference laws by News America. The complaint alleges that News America has expanded and maintained its monopoly power through various wrongful acts designed to harm Insignia, its last significant competitor, in the third-party in-store advertising and promotion products and services market. The suit seeks, among other relief, an injunction sufficient to prevent further antitrust injury and an award of treble damages to be determined at trial for the harm caused to Insignia.

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions.

Insignia is represented in the suit by Bill Carmody, Arun Subramanian, and Alejandra Salinas, from Susman Godfrey LLP, Hunter Shkolnik from Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and Dan Gustafson from Gustafson Gluek PLLC.

