

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to fall 4.6 percent on year after tumbling 8.5 percent in May. Exports are called lower by an annul 0.6 percent after rising 1.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $45.25 billion, up from $41.65 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see final May numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested an increase of 2.3 percent on month and a drop of 1.8 percent on year, while capacity utilization was called higher by 1.6 percent on month.



New Zealand will see June results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 50.2.



Singapore will provide May data for retail sales; in April, sales rose 0.4 percent on month and fell 1.7 percent on year.



Malaysia will see May numbers for industrial production, manufacturing production and unemployment. In April, industrial production was up 4.0 percent on year, while manufacturing production climbed 4.3 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.



