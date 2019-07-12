The rising demand for PU foams is one of the critical reasons that will drive polyurethane foam market growth in the coming years. PU foams are extensively used in industries like electrical and electronics, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, automotive, sports equipment, and furniture and bedding. This is mainly because of the economic growth along with the growth of the automotive and packaging industries. Moreover, there is also an increase in the number of construction projects and this rise in construction of residential and office towers will subsequently boost the adoption of PU foams in various applications such as insulation, roofing, floor carpets, and sealants, driving market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (flexible PU foams, rigid PU foams, and molded PU foams) and application (furniture and bedding, building and construction, transport, appliances, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005310/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global polyurethane foam market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global polyurethane foam market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BASF SE, Covestro AG, DowDuPont, Huntsman International LLC, and Recticel NV competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Researchers are focusing on developing bio-based PU foams to replace non-biodegradable materials for packing pharmaceutical goods and food items. Bio-based foams are also preferred in the packaging industry as they help in the optimization of the production process." says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five polyurethane foam market vendors

BASF SE

BASF SE operates in five segments, which include, agricultural solutions, chemicals, functional materials and solutions, performance products, and others. Its key offerings include PU foam. The company manufactures both spray PU foam under registered name COMFORT FOAM and rigid PU foams under registered names Autofroth and Autopour.

Covestro AG

Covestro AG runs its operations through four segments: polyurethanes; polycarbonates; coatings, adhesives, and specialties; and all other segments. The company manufactures PU foams, which are used in various industries, such as automotive, construction, and packaging.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont runs its operations through nine segments: agriculture; performance materials and coatings; industrial intermediates and infrastructure; packaging and specialty plastics; electronics and imaging; nutrition and biosciences; transportation and advanced polymers; safety and construction; and corporate. The company manufactures PU foams under the brand name DELTA THERM and BETAFOAM.

Huntsman International LLC

Huntsman International LLC runs its operations through five segments: advanced materials, performance products, polyurethanes, textile effects, and corporate and eliminations. The company offers various types of PU foams such as viscoelastic PU foams, high resilience PU foams, microcellular PU foams, and spray PU foams.

Recticel NV

Recticel NV runs its operations through four segments: flexible foams, bedding, automotive, and insulation. The company manufactures PU foams under the brand name KAPUA mattress foams.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Wax Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp., Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., PJSC LUKOIL, and Sasol Ltd., as the leading players in the global industrial wax market.

Global Glycol Ethers Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc., as the leading players in the global glycol ethers market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005310/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.