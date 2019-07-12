Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital, speaks about ePlay's flagship augmented reality mobile game, Big Shot AR Basketball.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/eplay-digital-big-shot-ceo-clip-90sec/

ePlay Digital is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 13 - July 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY)

www.eplaydigital.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

