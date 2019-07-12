JA Solar Supplies Modules for the Largest PERC Bifacial Double-glass Solar Power Plant in South Korea

BEIJING, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Co., Ltd, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it supplied all modules for the largest PERC bifacial double-glass solar power plant in South Korea. The project will significantly promote the application of PERC bifacial double-glass modules and the development of renewable energy in the South Korean market.

In December 2018, JA Solar became one of the first PV companies to obtain product certification from Korea Standards Association (KS) for its PERC bifacial double-glass module. The certification validates that JA Solar's products meet the national standards in South Korea, enhancing the company's competitiveness and brand recognition in the local market. JA Solar's PERC bifacial double-glass modules can further increase energy yield for the PV system and effectively drive down LCOE, providing customers in South Korea who focus on land cost reductions with more access to high-efficiency solar energy products.

The project, located in Gangjin Gun, South Korea, includes two 2.4 MW power plants that were built in two phases. The first phase has been completed and successfully connected to the grid. The power plants use JA Solar's bifacial double-glass modules, which incorporate high-efficiency PERC bifacial cell technology and a double-glass module structure with a bifaciality factor of 70% and higher. The JA Solar bifacial double-glass modules have greater power generation capacity, better low-radiation performance and PID resistance performance. Additionally, they can be widely used in harsh environments (such as deserts, seaside, etc.) and under extreme weather conditions (including high temperature, high humidity, etc.). TÜV Rheinland, an authoritative testing institution, has verified that the energy yield of JA Solar's PERC bifacial double-glass module is 10.5% higher than that of conventional mono modules, which can effectively guarantee the reliability of the power plant system and the return on investment for customers.

Mr. Jin Baofang, President and CEO of JA Solar, said, "The South Korean market is very interested in high-efficiency solar modules. To meet our customers' growing demand, JA Solar will continue to focus on the R&D and production of high-performance PV modules. Our branch office in South Korea is also committed to providing excellent service to meet local customer needs, further expanding our presence, and contributing to the development of solar industry in the region."