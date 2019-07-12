There is a growing preference for OTC drugs as they can be bought without a prescription. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the Internet has led to increased awareness about vitamin deficiencies, which is encouraging people to opt for OTC medicines. This preference for OTC drugs and their high-volume sales is inducing vendors to develop generic and OTC versions of the available drugs rather than developing new drugs for the treatment of rickets. Thus, the availability of therapeutics in the form of OTC drugs is one of the key drivers that will contribute to the growth of the rickets market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (vitamin D-related rickets and minerals-related rickets) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global rickets treatment market is highly competitive with major vendors such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi., competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five rickets treatment market vendors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates in two segments, namely pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Its key offering includes ROCALTROL. ROCALTROL is also known as calcitriol. It is a synthetic vitamin D analog, which is active in the regulation of the absorption of calcium from the gastrointestinal tract and its utilization in the body. It is available as capsules containing 0.25 mcg or 0.5 mcg calcitriol and as an oral solution containing 1 mcg/mL of calcitriol.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA runs its operations through three segments: healthcare, life science, and performance materials. Its key offerings include Vigantoletten, which helps to prevent vitamin D deficiency. It is also indicated for the supportive treatment of osteoporosis.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG runs its operations through three segments: innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's key offering includes ZYMAD. ZYMAD 10,000 IU/mL oral solution is available in drops. It contains vitamin D, which allows bone fixation of calcium. It is used to prevent and treat vitamin D deficiencies.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. runs its operations through two segments, comprising innovative health and essential health. The company's key offerings include CALTRATE, which is used for adults who require high amounts of vitamin D. It consists of 600 mg of calcium and 800 IU of vitamin D. The dosage is one tablet daily with food.

Sanofi

Sanofi runs its operations through three segments: pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's key offerings include Depura, which contains vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol. It is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps the body to absorb calcium and phosphorous found in food and supplements.

