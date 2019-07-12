C-Rad AB: C-RAD and Elekta sign agreement to distribute C-RAD's cutting-edge SIGRT solutions in America

C-RAD and Elekta announced today a sales and distribution agreement for the North American and Mexican market. The agreement enables Elekta to offer C-RAD's surface image guided radiation therapy (SIGRT) technology for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and motion management.

C-RAD and Elekta have worked together for several years to provide SIGRT technology to new and existing customers worldwide. Whereas in the past the cooperation was on project by project basis, this agreement focuses on a strategic cooperation to provide a comprehensive solution based on C-RAD's SIGRT solution and Elekta linacs.

The Catalyst HD system, which integrates with Elekta linacs, provides gross patient positioning and postural positioning along with respiratory motion management. It extends the value of Elekta's Versa HD high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS) solution through complementary capabilities and technologies.

C-RAD will be presenting its surface tracking systems at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physics in Medicine (AAPM) in San Antonio, TX from July 14 to July 17, 2019.

"SIGRT is on its way to become part of the standard of care in advanced radiation therapy." Says Tim Thurn, CEO of C-RAD "With our cutting-edge solutions and strong alliances we do have the opportunity to empower even more cancer centers and ultimately their patients to benefit from our technology."

Maurits Wolleswinkel, President Linac Solutions at Elekta, said: "Our priority is always to provide a high level of patient safety and comfort while ensuring an efficient and seamless workflow for clinicians with the greatest degree of confidence. This collaboration with C-RAD supports Elekta's linear accelerators - in particular, Versa HD - to meet the growing demand for SIGRT.

This sales and distribution agreement is scheduled to start in North America and Mexico on July 12, 2019 and eventually expand to other markets.

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

