

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, said Friday that Frankfurt Airport in the month of June served almost 6.6 million passengers, up 3.4 percent from last year.



Aircraft movements climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year to 45,871 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights expanded 1.7 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons.



Meanwhile, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped 4.7 percent to 174,392 metric tons, mainly due to weak global economy as well as two public holidays fell in June this year compared to May last year.



Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, said, 'Despite the very high passenger volumes at the start of the summer holidays, operations were stable and much smoother than in the previous year..... Over the next few weeks, Frankfurt Airport will continue to be very busy.'



Among airports in Fraport's international portfolio, Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport traffic increased 6.7 percent in June to 188,622 passengers, and Lima Airport in Peru saw traffic surge by 7.9 percent to about 1.9 million passengers.



At the two Bulgarian airports of Burgas and Varna, overall traffic was down 12.4 percent to 858,043 passengers.



In the January-to-June 2019 period, more than 33.6 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport, up 3 from the previous year. Cargo volumes fell 2.8 percent to approximately 1.1 million metric tons.



