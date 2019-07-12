AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2019 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 11/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 661.859 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35122 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 13183 EQS News ID: 840313 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)