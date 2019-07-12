Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding revocation of Director of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiaries and election of a new director

By decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), the Company, implementing the sole shareholder's rights in subsidiaries UAB SGD logistika and UAB SGD terminalas, adopted the following decision:

As of 23-07-2019 revoke M. Jusius, from the position of Director of subsidiaries UAB SGD logistika and UAB SGD terminalas and to terminate the employment contract with him from 23-07-2019;

To elect Jonas Lenkšas from 24-07-2019 as a Director subsidiaries of UAB SGD logistika and UAB SGD terminalas.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.