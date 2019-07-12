PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q2 2019 operational results 12-Jul-2019 / 09:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q2 2019 operational results Moscow, Russia - 12 July 2019 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q2 2019. Q2 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output declined q/q in Q2 2019 to 2.30 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 2.36 mln tonnes) due to short-term maintenance works at BF#1, BF#4 and BF#5. Crude steel production remained almost flat at 3.06 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 3.04 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting EAF steel output growth. · Consolidated steel product sales remained unchanged q/q at 2.84 mln tonnes in Q2 2019 (Q1 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes). The share of domestic sales rose to 70% due to the increased attractiveness of domestic sales (Q1 2019: 65%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased 2 ppts to 46% (Q1 2019: 44%), reflecting a decline in sales of semi-finished, hot rolled coil products and higher sales of galvanised, colour-coated and large diameter pipes (LDPs). · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 7% due to planned short-term modernisation works at coal beneficiation facilities in Q2 2019. Meanwhile run-of-mine (ROM) coal production at Vorkutaugol in Q2 2019 increased 13% q/q. · Iron ore pellet sales increased 2% to 2.90 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes) due to seasonal factors despite a q/q decline in production. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 10% to 1.43 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 1.30 mln tonnes) following production growth. H1 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 1% y/y in H1 2019 to 4.67 mln tonnes (H1 2018: 4.61 mln tonnes) driven by the improved efficiency of maintenance works and the higher quality of raw materials. Crude steel production increased to 6.10 mln tonnes (H1 2018: 6.03 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting EAF steel output growth and higher productivity of aggregates. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 44% y/y driven by coal production growth. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 3% y/y to 2.73 mln tonnes (H1 2018: 2.66 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting ramp-up of the Yakovlevskiy mine. · The share of HVA products remained high in H1 2019 at 45% which primarily reflects higher sales of galvanised and colour-coated sales following the launch of new product lines, which reached their full utilisation rates in Q1 2019, as well as higher sales of hot rolled thick plate y/y. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 3,057 3,044 0% 6,101 6,034 1% (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,304 2,363 (2%) 4,667 4,606 1% (Russian Steel) Sales Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 958 1,031 (7%) 1,989 1,378 44% concentrate Iron ore 2,899 2,832 2% 5,731 5,500 4% pellets Iron ore 1,428 1,301 10% 2,729 2,656 3% concentrate Total steel 2,837 2,832 0% 5,669 5,708 (1%) products (Consolidate d) Total steel 2,848 2,843 0% 5,691 5,731 (1%) products (Russian Steel) High value Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 46% 44% 2 ppts 45% 46% (1 ppts) (Consolidate d) Severstal 46% 44% 2 ppts 45% 45% (0 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, thousands Q2 2019 Q1 Change, H1 H1 Change, of tonnes 2019 % 2019 201 % 8 Coal: 388 532 (27%) 920 746 23% Coking coal 108 157 (31%) 265 81 n/a concentrate Steam coal 280 375 (25%) 655 665 (2%) Iron ore: 1,686 1,65 2% 3,34 3,6 (7%) 6 2 06 Iron ore pellets 1,488 1,30 14% 2,79 3,2 (14%) 2 0 42 Iron ore 198 354 (44%) 552 364 52% concentrate Semi-finished 69 121 (43%) 190 441 (57%) products Rolled products: 2,313 2,31 0% 4,62 4,3 5% 1 4 85 Hot-rolled coil 1,040 1,10 (6%) 2,14 1,9 11% 2 2 32 Hot-rolled plate 225 233 (3%) 458 424 8% Cold-rolled coil 242 275 (12%) 517 710 (27%) Galvanised and 254 237 7% 491 416 18% metallic coated coil Colour coated 141 102 38% 243 172 41% coil Long products 411 362 14% 773 731 6% Downstream 455 400 14% 855 882 (3%) products: Metalware 140 126 11% 266 274 (3%) products Large diameter 106 97 9% 203 205 (1%) pipes Other tubes, 209 177 18% 386 403 (4%) pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 7% due to planned short-term modernisation works at coal beneficiation facilities in Q2 2019. Meanwhile run-of-mine (ROM) coal production at Vorkutaugol in Q2 2019 increased 13% q/q. · Steam coal sales at Vorkutaugol decreased 25% q/q, reflecting a seasonal slowdown in consumption at the end of the heating season. · Iron ore pellet sales increased 2% to 2.90 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes) due to seasonal factors despite a q/q decline in production. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 10% to 1.43 mln tonnes (Q1 2019: 1.30 mln tonnes) following seasonal output growth. Sales Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Change, % H1 2019 H1 2018 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coal: 1,238 1,406 (12%) 2,644 2,043 29% Coking coal 958 1,031 (7%) 1,989 1,378 44% concentrate Steam coal 280 375 (25%) 655 665 (2%) Iron ore: 4,327 4,133 5% 8,460 8,156 4% Iron ore 2,899 2,832 2% 5,731 5,500 4% pellets Iron ore 1,428 1,301 10% 2,729 2,656 3% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales remained almost unchanged at 2.85 mln tonnes in Q2 2019 compared with the previous quarter (Q1 2019: 2.84 mln tonnes). · The share of domestic sales rose to 70% due to the increased attractiveness of domestic sales (Q1 2019: 65%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased 2 ppts to 46% (Q1 2019: 44%), driven by a decline in sales of semi-finished, hot rolled coil products and higher sales of galvanised, colour-coated and LDPs. · LDP sales volumes grew 9% q/q which reflects the realisation of accumulated stock of large diameter pipes for the Poland-Slovakia Gas Interconnection project (Eustream) produced in 2018 and shipped in the previous quarter. In February 2019 Izhora Pipe Mill (IPM) won several tenders to supply PAO Gazprom with over 200,000 tonnes of large diameter pipes. The products will be used in the development of gas transmission capacities for the Unified Gas Supply System in the North-West Region (NEGP), as well as the construction of the Kovykta-Chayanda section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. · Average selling prices for the majority of steel products increased in Q2 2019 in line with benchmarks. Sales volumes, Q2 2019 Q1 Change, % H1 2019 H1 Change, thousands of 2019 2018 % tonnes Total steel 2,848 2,843 0% 5,691 5,731 (1%) products Semi-finished 69 121 (43%) 190 441 (57%) products Rolled 2,322 2,322 0% 4,644 4,408 5% products: Hot-rolled coil 1,040 1,102 (6%) 2,142 1,932 11% Hot-rolled 225 233 (3%) 458 424 8% plate Cold-rolled 242 275 (12%) 517 710 (27%) coil Galvanised and 254 237 7% 491 416 18% metallic coated coil Colour coated 141 102 38% 243 172 41% coil Long products 420 373 13% 793 754 5% Downstream 457 400 14% 857 882 (3%) products: Metalware 142 126 13% 268 274 (2%) products Large diameter 106 97 9% 203 205 (1%) pipes Other tubes, 209 177 18% 386 403 (4%) pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q2 2019 Q1 Change, % H1 2019 H1 Change, $/tonne 2019 2018 % Semi-finished 450 423 6% 433 462 (6%) products Hot-rolled coil 514 494 4% 504 571 (12%) Hot-rolled 659 635 4% 647 734 (12%) plate Cold-rolled 629 592 6% 609 632 (4%) coil Galvanised and 729 709 3% 720 759 (5%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 918 849 8% 889 929 (4%) coil Long products 484 449 8% 468 499 (6%) Metalware 981 948 3% 965 995 (3%) products

