AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B () AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2019 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B DEALING DATE: 11/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 23167.758 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17692 CODE: ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 13229 EQS News ID: 840409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2019 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)