Cerdia has entered into agreements with employee representatives that will substantially strengthen the Freiburg cellulose acetate and filter tow plant

Agreements focus on boosting competitiveness, product quality, innovation and employee development

Cerdia commits to invest close to US$ 100 million in Freiburg until 2025

Cerdia Group (formerly known as Rhodia) has entered into a comprehensive range of agreements with the trade union IG Bergbau Chemie Energie (IG BCE) and the works council of its Freiburg site that will substantially strengthen the group's cellulose acetate and filter tow plant in Freiburg.

The Freiburg employee base made a very important contribution to these agreements, which will enhance the competitiveness of the site, saving over US$ 12.5 million annually. They also include a commitment by Cerdia to invest close to US$ 100 million by 2025 into the plant. Together, these investments will substantially strengthen the future competitive position of the site in the worldwide market for cellulose acetate flakes and high-quality standard filter tow, as well as fostering the growing market share of specialty filters produced in Freiburg. In addition to that, there will be a strong focus on new product innovation as well as further diversification.

"Demand for traditional cigarettes is declining but new opportunities are developing quickly based on megatrends such as e-cigarettes and biodegradable filter materials. We want our site to grow our leadership position on these markets. Our investments are a clear commitment to Freiburg as a leading worldwide filter tow plant. Just as important as the necessary investments is the contribution of our work force in Freiburg. My thanks, therefore, go to the whole staff for their dedication and commitment as well as the works council and the IG BCE for their collaboration and support", says Philippe Rosier, CEO of the Cerdia Group

With Cerdia's long history as one of the major employers in the Freiburg's industrial area, the agreements also emphasize the importance of investment into employee development and high-quality training. A restructured work organization and changed work schedules will improve agility and flexibility of the production plant.

Joint projects within the national showcase project "Green Industry Park" further underline Cerdia's ambition to create a state-of-the-art industrial work environment and transform the site into a modern campus that attracts new, innovative businesses.

ABOUT CERDIA

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Cerdia Group is a global leader in quality and innovation in the field of cellulose acetate tow for cigarette filter manufacturing. Cerdia operates production sites in Germany, Brazil, France, Russia and the USA. With the highest quality standards and first-class technical customer service, Cerdia's goal is to provide its customers with innovative products enabling them to differentiate on their markets. On the basis of its technical know-how and expertise in acetylation, Cerdia Group is diversifying its product portfolio into other applications such as building or textile products. For more information about Cerdia and its products, visit www.cerdia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005093/en/

Contacts:

Cerdia

Communications

Christine Müller

+49 761 511 3894

christine.mueller@cerdia.com