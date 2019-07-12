The platform, which launches on July 12, generates a searchable database of all unsafe product notifications compiled by official surveillance authorities operating in the European Union (RAPEX and RASFF) and United States (CPSC and FDA); with data from Australia and Canada to be incorporated into the site later this year.

Andy Gibbard, Global Head of Digital Marketing & Communication, SGS, said: "As an industry leader we're delighted to offer this ground-breaking new digital asset that is accurate, comprehensive, trustworthy and timely. In bringing together the latest unsafe product notifications from four governmental sources, this platform provides pertinent and insightful data that will help retailers and manufacturers understand and manage risk within their own organizations."

The online platform enables users to search data by Notifying Country, Product Category, Risk Type, Country of Origin, or by Source, i.e. surveillance authority (CPSC, FDA, RAPEX or RASFF).

Visit the Product Recalls platform > (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/product-recalls)

