Den 22 maj 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Nuevolution AB (publ) ("Nuevolution" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Amgen Inc. till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 8 Juli 2019 offentliggjorde Amgen Inc. ett pressmeddelande med information om att det kontrollerade cirka 97,8 procent av aktierna i Nuevolution och att bolaget avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Nuevolution samt verka för en avnotering av dessa från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 11 juli 2019 offentliggjorde Nuevolution ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag mottog Nasdaq Stockholm en sådan ansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm ska ett bolag observationsnoteras om det ansökt om avnotering. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen avseende aktierna i Nuevolution AB (publ) (NUE, ISIN-kod , ISIN-kod SE0007730650, orderboks-ID 116423). On May 22, 2019, the shares in Nuevolution AB (publ) ("Nuevolution" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public cash offer from Amgen Inc. to the shareholders of the Company. On July 8, 2019, Amgen Inc. published a press release with information that it controlled approximately 97.8 percent of the shares in Nuevolution and that it intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure regarding the rest of the shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On July 11, 2019, Nuevolution published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. The same day, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company shall be given observation status if it has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Nuevolution AB (publ) (NUE, ISIN-kod , ISIN-kod SE0007730650, orderboks-ID 116423). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Tobias Ställborn eller Karin Ydén, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.