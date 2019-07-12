Crypto.com's CRO Token Listed on Huobi Global

HONG KONG, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced that its Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) has listed on Huobi Global with deposits and trading now available.

The trading pairs are CRO/BTC, CRO/USDT, and CRO/HT.

Huobi Global (HBG) is an online digital asset trading platform that supports exchanges or investment services between various cryptocurrencies. It provides real time price quotation, charting, and trading services for over 200 digital token assets.

The Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) powers a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto, anywhere. While customers reap generous cashback rewards through Crypto.com Pay, merchants also benefit from greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a leading global digital asset financial service provider that commits to provide secure, professional, credit and quality services for its global users. Since its establishment in 2013, Huobi Group has been financed by ZhenFund and Sequoia Capital. Its accumulative turnover has exceeded 1.2 trillion USD and once became the world's largest digital asset exchange with a global share of 50%.

The group launched Huobi Global in November 2017, which started operation with a cumulative turnover of the first month, exceeding $4.6b USD.

Currently, Huobi Group has invested in more than sixty upstream and downstream enterprises, with established compliance service teams in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Hong Kong, to deliver its services to millions of users in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit: www.hbg.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 130+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946261/Cryptocom_Huobi_Global.jpg