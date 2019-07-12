Q-linea Strengthens Management Team

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:QLINEA), a diagnostic company focused on developing and delivering solutions to accurately and rapidly diagnose infectious diseases, today announced MD Tiziana Di Martino has been appointed the company's Chief Medical Officer and will be part of Q-linea's management team.

"I am pleased to welcome Tiziana Di Martino to the Q-linea-family. In her previous roles she has successfully managed clinical projects related to new product launches. Her experience will be a great benefit for Q-linea in our present position with our upcoming launches in Europe and the US," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

Tiziana Di Martino has more than 16 years' experience in clinical practice, research and medical affairs positions in the microbial diagnostic industry. Her latest position was Head of Clinical Development EMEA at Accelerate Diagnostics. Tiziana Di Martino is a Medical Doctor from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome, has a Master's degree (MSc) in Toxicology from the University of Surrey and also holds an MBA from London Business School. Tiziana Di Martino will be part of Q-linea's management team as of July 2019.

