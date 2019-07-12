sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF Extends Sponsorship of Gothia Cup

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has extended its sponsorship of Gothia Cup. SKF will continue as main partner for the world's largest youth football tournament, which takes place every summer in Gothenburg.

SKF has been involved with Gothia Cup since 2006, becoming main partner in 2007. The new sponsorship agreement means SKF will continue as main partner until 2022.

In addition to being main partner, SKF will continue with its SKF Meet the World tournaments. Through local qualifying tournaments, SKF Meet the World gives children from different backgrounds the opportunity to travel to Sweden to participate in Gothia Cup. Since its inception, approximately 5000 children have been afforded this opportunity.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: "Gothia Cup is one of the world's largest sporting events and a great way for use to showcase our support for young people and the city of Gothenburg. We will continue to invest in this great event over the next three years and look forward to welcoming youngsters to Sweden."

Dennis Andersson, General Secretary of Gothia Cup, says: "SKF contributes with their genuine support which adds in spreading the Gothia Cup spirit about joyfulness and equality around the world in general, and in creating the world's largest meeting place for youth in particular through the SKF Meet the World tournaments. We look forward to spending another three years together with SKF as our main partner."

This year's Gothia Cup will take place from 14-20 July.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576
mobile: 46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46-31-337-2104
46 705-472-104
e-mail: patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-extends-sponsorship-of-gothia-cup,c2861544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2861544/1076187.pdf

full release as pdf

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-gothia-cup-3,c2654215

SKF Gothia Cup 3

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-gothia-cup-2,c2654216

SKF Gothia Cup 2

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-gothia-cup-1,c2654217

SKF Gothia Cup 1


FN Beta