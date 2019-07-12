Lyxor International Asset Management (MFEG) Lyxor ETF - Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc - Liquidation 12-Jul-2019 / 08:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 28-32, place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 117.500 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company or any supplement. Luxembourg, June 25th, 2019 Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") considers that the value of the net assets in the Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (the "Share Class") has decreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level for the Share Class to be operated in an economically efficient manner. Therefore, in accordance with article 34 of the articles of incorporation of the Company, the Board has decided to close the Share Class as of July 25th, 2019 and to set the last Net Asset Value for the Share Class at this date. Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the closure will be borne by the Management Company. The Board has decided that after July 19th, 2019 at 5 p.m. CET the issue and the redemption of Shares within the Share Class will be suspended. Until such date, Shares within the Share Class may be redeemed. For Shares sold on any exchange where the Share Class is listed, market intermediaries may charge broker fees, and taxes may be levied if applicable. The delisting of the Shares within the Share Class from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be effective as from July 17th, 2019 (after the close of the stock exchanges). Finally, the Board has decided that all the remaining Shareholders will be compulsory redeemed as of July 25th, 2019 at the Net Asset Value calculated on July 26th, 2019. Any closure proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg. The Board would also like to inform the Shareholders of the existence of other funds, managed by the Management Company in which the Shareholders could invest. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board. ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MFEG Sequence No.: 13249 EQS News ID: 840463 End of Announcement EQS News Service

