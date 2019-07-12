Invite-only £1.05M poker event set to break multiple world records

GGPoker today announces that it is the Official Sponsor of the upcoming London leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series, which is headlined by the record-setting Triton Million A Helping Hand for Charity tournament.

Running August 1-3, the Triton Million will be broadcast live, and features a £1.05M ($1.31M/€1.17M) buy-in, the biggest in poker history. A cool £1,000,000 of each player's buy-in goes into the prize pool, which is likely to result in some of the biggest poker tournament prizes of all time, with a further £50,000 from each entry donated to charity.

As of July 10, 22 participants have committed to paying the £1.05M needed to enter the main event, including GGPoker Ambassador Bryn Kenney, a Triton Poker series veteran and one of the most successful poker tournament players of all time.

To celebrate its partnership with Triton Poker, GGPoker will run a series of online events from July 31-August 8, mirroring the schedule of Triton tournaments run at the London leg. Each online event features a buy-in that is a small fraction of corresponding live event's buy-in.

"As the online home to many of the players taking part in Triton Super High-Roller Events, it's fitting that GGPoker should sponsor the Triton Million main event," said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker. "We're delighted to throw our weight behind a world-record setting event with an awesome charity element, and it will be even more exciting for us in London with Bryn Kenney flying the GGPoker flag at the tables!

