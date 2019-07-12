The demand for desmopressin analogs is increasing from healthcare providers and patients because of the high efficacy of its different formulations. Desmopressin is an artificial form of vasopressin hormone which prevents dehydration and controls excess urination (polyuria) and increased thirst (polydipsia). Moreover, the availability of desmopressin analogs in different formulations such as tablets and nasal sprays is leading to increased adoption by end-users, thereby boosting the antidiuretic drugs market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (autoimmune diseases, urologic diseases, and other applications) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global antidiuretic drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Avadel, CSL Limited, Ferring B.V., Novartis AG, and Sanofi, competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"With the increasing geriatric population and old-age dependency ratio, the incidences of genitourinary conditions is expected to increase. This will lead to a growing demand for antidiuretic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and urologic diseases. Thus, the rising geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for antidiuretic drugs and drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five antidiuretic drugs market vendors

Avadel

Avadel operates through its pharmaceuticals segment with key offering NOCTIVA (desmopressin acetate), which is a synthetic analog of 8-arginine vasopressin, an endogenous pituitary hormone, also known as ADH. It is available as an oil-in-water emulsion at two dose strengths, 0.83 mcg and 1.66 mcg of desmopressin acetate per spray, for nasal administration.

CSL Limited

CSL Limited runs its operations through two segments: CSL Behring and Seqirus. Its key offerings include Stimate (desmopressin acetate), which is a synthetic analog of the natural pituitary hormone 8-arginine vasopressin (ADH). The Stimate nasal spray contains 1.5 mg/mL desmopressin acetate in an aqueous solution at a pH of approximately 5.0.

Ferring B.V.

Ferring B.V. runs its operations through two segments: R&D services and other services. The company's key offerings include DDAVP, MINIRIN, and NOCDURNA.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG runs its operations through three segments: innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's key offering includes SYNTOCINON. SYNTOCINON injection contains oxytocin, which is a naturally-occurring hormone. The oxytocin available in the injection is human-made but works in the same way as the natural hormone.

Sanofi

Sanofi runs its operations through three segments: pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's key offering includes DDAVP Rhinal Tube. DDAVP Rhinal Tube (desmopressin acetate) is a synthetic analog of the natural pituitary hormone, 8-arginine vasopressin. It is provided as an aqueous solution for intranasal use.

