Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $71bn Indian Pharmaceutical Market

Indian Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029

LONDON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Pain Relief / Analgesics, Diabetes, Vitamins/ Minerals/ Nutrients, Dermatology, CNS, Gynaecology, Generic, OTC, Patented, Biosimilar, Leading Companies

The Indian pharmaceuticals market is estimated to have reach $28.8bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The market for cardiovascular medication is the fastest growing segment of the Indian pharmaceutical market, followed by the anti-infective segment.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 212-page Visiongain report you will receive 121 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 212-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Indian Pharmaceutical Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/indian-pharmaceutical-market-forecast-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Indian Pharmaceuticals Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Revenue forecasts for the leading therapeutic areas in India from 2019-2029:

• Anti-Infectives Therapeutics

• Cardiovascular Therapeutics

• Dermatological Therapeutics

• Diabetes Therapeutics

• Gastrointestinal Therapeutics

• Gynaecology Therapeutics

• CNS Therapeutics

• Pain Relief/Analgesics Therapeutics

• Respiratory Therapeutics

• Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients Therapeutics

• Other Therapeutics

This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain these submarkets.

• Revenue forecasts for the leading drug types in India from 2019-2029:

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

• Patented Drugs

• Biosimilar Drugs

This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain these submarkets.

• Profiles and discusses the leading companies in the Indian pharmaceutical market:

• Abbott Healthcare Private Limited (Abbott India)

• Cadila Healthcare Limited

• Cipla Ltd.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Lupin

• Pfizer Limited

• Sanofi India Limited

• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

(Revenues are provided for those companies whose financial information is available on the public domain)

• Analysis of the drivers and restraints of the Indian Pharmaceutical market

• The report also discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis of the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market

• This report also discusses:

• Indian healthcare system and Indian healthcare expenditure

• Indian pharmaceutical regulatory framework, laws & regulations, market access, regulatory bodies

• Disease prevalence and incidence in India, disease mortality rates in India, top causes of death in India, mortality projections from 2019-2029

• What this report provides:

• The Indian pharmaceutical market forecasts and analysis from 2019 to 2029

• Analysis and forecasts for the Indian pharmaceutical submarkets from 2019 to 2029

• Profiles of the leading companies operating within the Indian pharmaceutical industry

• SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the Indian pharmaceutical market together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/indian-pharmaceutical-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott India

Able Labs

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

Akumentis Healthcare Ltd

Albert David Ltd

Alembic

Alkem

Almirall

Amgen

Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Aristo Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aventis Pharma Limited

Bayer

Bharat Serums

Biocon Ltd

Biosintez

Blue Cross Laboratories Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Caraco

Chattem Chemicals, Inc.

Cipla

Claris Lifesciences

Daiichi Sankyo

Divis Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DUSA Pharma, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Emcare

Eris Lifesciences

Exelan

FDC

Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt, Ltd

Franco India

GlaxoSmithKline India

Glenmark Pharma

GSK India

Heinz India

Helsinn Group

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Hoechst India Limited

Hoechst Marion Roussel Limited

Hoechst Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Indoco

Indi Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

InSite Vision

Intas Pharma

InvaGen

Ipca Laboratories

Janssen

JB Chemicals

JSC Biosintez

Lonza

Lupin

Macleods

MannKind Corporation

Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd

MedproPhamaceutica (Pty) Ltd

Megafine Pharma

Merck KGaA

Meyer Organics

Micro Labs

MSD Pharma

Natco

Novartis India

Novo Nordisk

Odomzo

Pfizer India

Pharmalucence

Piramal Healthcare

Pola Pharma, Inc.

Ranbaxy

Raptakos, Brett & Co. Ltd

Roche Pharma India

Sandoz, Novartis Division

Sanofi India

Seciera

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Pty)Ltd

The Himalaya Drug Company

Torrent Pharma

True North

Unichem

URL's

USV

Wallace Pharmaceuticals

Win-Medicare

Wockhardt

Wockhardt

Zydus Wellness Ltd



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Australia's TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

Competition Commission of India (CCI)

Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU)

Drug Consultative Committee

Drug Controller General of India

Medical Council of India

MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

MHRA (Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)

Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO)

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

State Food and Drug Administrations

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

US Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2018-2028

Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028

The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market 2018-2028

Top Generic Drug Producers Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market 2019-2029

Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029

Top 20 Global Respiratory Inhalers Manufacturers 2019

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg