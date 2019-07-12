Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $71bn Indian Pharmaceutical Market

Indian Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2019-2029
LONDON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Pain Relief / Analgesics, Diabetes, Vitamins/ Minerals/ Nutrients, Dermatology, CNS, Gynaecology, Generic, OTC, Patented, Biosimilar, Leading Companies
The Indian pharmaceuticals market is estimated to have reach $28.8bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% in the first half of the forecast period. The market for cardiovascular medication is the fastest growing segment of the Indian pharmaceutical market, followed by the anti-infective segment.
Report Scope
• Indian Pharmaceuticals Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Revenue forecasts for the leading therapeutic areas in India from 2019-2029:
• Anti-Infectives Therapeutics
• Cardiovascular Therapeutics
• Dermatological Therapeutics
• Diabetes Therapeutics
• Gastrointestinal Therapeutics
• Gynaecology Therapeutics
• CNS Therapeutics
• Pain Relief/Analgesics Therapeutics
• Respiratory Therapeutics
• Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients Therapeutics
• Other Therapeutics
This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain these submarkets.
• Revenue forecasts for the leading drug types in India from 2019-2029:
• Generic Drugs
• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs
• Patented Drugs
• Biosimilar Drugs
This report also discusses factors that drive and restrain these submarkets.
• Profiles and discusses the leading companies in the Indian pharmaceutical market:
• Abbott Healthcare Private Limited (Abbott India)
• Cadila Healthcare Limited
• Cipla Ltd.
• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
• Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
• Lupin
• Pfizer Limited
• Sanofi India Limited
• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited
(Revenues are provided for those companies whose financial information is available on the public domain)
• Analysis of the drivers and restraints of the Indian Pharmaceutical market
• The report also discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis of the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market
• This report also discusses:
• Indian healthcare system and Indian healthcare expenditure
• Indian pharmaceutical regulatory framework, laws & regulations, market access, regulatory bodies
• Disease prevalence and incidence in India, disease mortality rates in India, top causes of death in India, mortality projections from 2019-2029
• What this report provides:
• The Indian pharmaceutical market forecasts and analysis from 2019 to 2029
• Analysis and forecasts for the Indian pharmaceutical submarkets from 2019 to 2029
• Profiles of the leading companies operating within the Indian pharmaceutical industry
• SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the Indian pharmaceutical market together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott India
Able Labs
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
Akumentis Healthcare Ltd
Albert David Ltd
Alembic
Alkem
Almirall
Amgen
Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd
Aristo Pharma
Ascendis Pharma
AstraZeneca
Aventis Pharma Limited
Bayer
Bharat Serums
Biocon Ltd
Biosintez
Blue Cross Laboratories Ltd.
Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
Caraco
Chattem Chemicals, Inc.
Cipla
Claris Lifesciences
Daiichi Sankyo
Divis Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
DUSA Pharma, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Emcare
Eris Lifesciences
Exelan
FDC
Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt, Ltd
Franco India
GlaxoSmithKline India
Glenmark Pharma
GSK India
Heinz India
Helsinn Group
Hetero Drugs Ltd
Hoechst India Limited
Hoechst Marion Roussel Limited
Hoechst Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
Indoco
Indi Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
InSite Vision
Intas Pharma
InvaGen
Ipca Laboratories
Janssen
JB Chemicals
JSC Biosintez
Lonza
Lupin
Macleods
MannKind Corporation
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd
MedproPhamaceutica (Pty) Ltd
Megafine Pharma
Merck KGaA
Meyer Organics
Micro Labs
MSD Pharma
Natco
Novartis India
Novo Nordisk
Odomzo
Pfizer India
Pharmalucence
Piramal Healthcare
Pola Pharma, Inc.
Ranbaxy
Raptakos, Brett & Co. Ltd
Roche Pharma India
Sandoz, Novartis Division
Sanofi India
Seciera
Sun Pharmaceuticals
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceuticals (Pty)Ltd
The Himalaya Drug Company
Torrent Pharma
True North
Unichem
USV
Wallace Pharmaceuticals
Win-Medicare
Wockhardt
Wockhardt
Zydus Wellness Ltd
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Australia's TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration)
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation
Competition Commission of India (CCI)
Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU)
Drug Consultative Committee
Drug Controller General of India
Medical Council of India
MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)
MHRA (Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)
Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO)
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
State Food and Drug Administrations
The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)
US Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
World Health Organization (WHO)
