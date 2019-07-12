ProPak China 2019 Achieves Significant Growth

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPak China 2019, the 25th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, concluded successfully at the NECC (National Exhibition and Convention Centre), in Shanghai. The joint collaboration with the China Food and Packaging Machinery Industry Association and the China National Packaging and Food Machinery Cooperation, and their FoodPack brand, made for a great partnership and was the driver for excellent show growth. The total of 890 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions were an increase of 31% from last year. Exhibition space also grew by a massive 56% to 70,600m2.

Trade visitors to ProPak China were also up significantly by more than 30% to 19,311. A powerful synergy of concurrent events: Hi &Fi Asia-China 2019 and Starch Expo 2019, saw a large number of end-users from upstream and downstream industries also attracted to the processing and packaging supplier halls. The combined visitorship across the 3 events reached 33,713 professionals from 120 countries and regions, a spike 34% compared to 2018.

A who's who of global processing and packaging suppliers on display.

ProPak China 2019 drew from every major industry related to processing and packaging applications, including food, beverage, dairy, FMCG, cosmetics, health and personal care, pharmaceutical, household goods, electronics and industrial sectors. Advanced equipment and technologies that improve productivity, reduce cost and solve production challenges were presented by a number of global powerhouses including: Aetna Group, AccuBal, Acepack, AETNA, Anritsu, APS, AZO, Bihai, Bosch Rexroth, Bossar, CAMA, Cavanna, Ceia, Chuangzhaobao, Clevertech, Dachuan, Dingye, Festo, Fuji kikai, Furukawa, GEA, CHUBERT, Grepack, Guchuan, Gurki, Haikejia, Handtmann, Hoermann, Hongsen, Hualian, Huituo, Ilpra, Ishida, Jardine Matheson, Jiangsu Dajiang, Jinan, Kaiqisi, Kangdi, Kenwei, Kinglai, Koch, Komatsu, Kunshan Dahe, Langnuo, Maiwei, Mengibar, Mettler Toledo, Nanhua, Nissin, Nord, Oceanpower, Omori, Optima, Ouhua, PFM, Posimat, Precise, QCPack, Ramseier Koatings, Rieckermann, Ronchi, Ruijijinhong, Ruizhi, Sanyang Dongyang, Schubert, Serac, Shanghai Dahe, Shanghai Shikouku, Songben, Songchuanyuanyi, Squid Ink, Syntron, Tavil, Techik, Thermo Fisher, Tianlang, Tianyu Weiye, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Triowin, Urschel, Wenzhou Dajiang, Wolf, Verpackungsmaschinen, Wuhan Rentian, Xiaohui, Xiaojin, Xiaoteng, Xingpack, Yamato, Yilong, Yiqing, Yongchuang, Yongchuang, Tongda, Yuanan, Yuedong, Yusheng, Zhejiang Brother, Zhongheng, and Zhongya.

End users from around the world in attendance.

ProPak China 2019 captured the attention of professional buyers from all over the world and from numerous end user sector communities including: food, beverage, dairy, FMCG, pharmaceuticals cosmetics and personal care as well as online businesses. The June event saw buyers gathering in Shanghai from the likes of: Amway, Bright Dairy, Coca Cola, COFCO, Colgate, Dali, DANONE, Gillette, HERSHEY'S, JD, Johnson & Johnson, Laurel, L'Oreal, Meadjohnson, Mengniu, Nestle, NIVEA, P&G, Pepsi, SHISEIDO, Sinopharm, SUNTORY, Tsingtao Brewery, Unilever, Wahaha, Want Want, Watsons, Yili, and many more.

Forums focused on key industry trends.

Industry experts from Bright Dairy, DuPont, JD, Nestle, New Hope, Rockwell, SAP, Siemens, Suntory, Tsingtao Brewery and Want Want shared experiences of technological challenges and provided insights into the application of advanced technologies in a series of industry forums and discuss the digitalization of the food industry, active packaging of fresh products, cold-chain logistics and packaging, and other industry hot topics.

Next stop: ProPak China 2020

ProPak China & FoodPack China 2020 will be held again at the NECC, Shanghai, June 22 - 24. The exhibition area is expected to expand to a total of 100,000m².

