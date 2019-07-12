

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial output data for May. Production is forecast to fall 1.5 percent on year, following a 0.4 percent drop in April.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the euro dropped against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 122.03 against the yen, 1.1112 against the franc, 0.8982 against the pound and 1.1265 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



