

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFXL) announced Friday that Jackie Lee-Joe has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. She succeeds Kelly Bennett, who announced his retirement from the company earlier this year.



Lee-Joe will start at Netflix in September and will be based in Los Angeles. Since 2015, Lee-Joe has served as CMO of BBC Studios, part of the British Broadcasting Corp.



She has over 20 years of marketing experience with major media, technology and telecoms companies including Virgin Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Orange.



Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said, 'Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience - making her the perfect fit as our next Chief Marketing Officer. I'm excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to our members all around the world.'



