Engineers at the University of Utah have developed a tiny device which they say could increase the performance of PV panels and other electronic devices by converting energy lost as heat back into electricity.How to harness the excess heat solar panels generate alongside electricity is an increasingly important question for the industry. In most PV installations that heat is not put to any purpose and reduces power output and long term performance stability - although researchers in Saudi Arabia this week revealed a device that can use it to power water distillation without hindering generation ...

