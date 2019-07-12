Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2019 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2094957 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 13291 EQS News ID: 840589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2019 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)