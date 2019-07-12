

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Weather conditions of major cities around the world are going to experience drastic changes by the year 2050, according to a study published by science journal Plos One. London will be more similar to Barcelona, which is dry and hot, Madrid's climate will be more similar to the current climate in Marrakech, Stockholm's like Budapest, and Moscow's like that of Sofia.



The study analyzed major cities' response to ongoing climate change. The analysis of city pairs for 520 major cities, was conducted in part of efforts to find solutions to combat climate change.



The study checked whether these cities' climate in 2050 will resemble more closely to their own current climate conditions or to the current conditions of other cities in different bioclimatic regions. It was found that cities tend to shift towards the sub-tropics. Cities from the Northern hemisphere are shifting to warmer conditions, while cities from the tropics shifting to drier conditions.



The world's around 77 percent cities will experience a striking change in climate conditions, making them more similar to another existing city. The remaining 23 percent cities will remain most closely associated with their current climate conditions. The study also found that 22 percent of cities will experience totally different climate conditions from any existing major cities.



As per the authors of the research, the findings help people visualize the climate futures of cities, and take effective decision in response to the on-going climate change.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX