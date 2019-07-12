Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.27p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---