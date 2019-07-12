The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size is the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. The popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures such as non-surgical skin tightening has been increasing at a significant rate. This is mainly because these procedures involve less pain and scarring, enable quick recoveries, and decrease the incidence of post-surgical complications such as adhesions and wound dehiscence. The growing popularity of non-invasive cosmetic procedures is expected to propel the aesthetic laser and energy devices market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the availability of unconventional treatments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Availability of Unconventional Treatments

Although aesthetic procedures are mainly used for areas such as the face, arms, neck, knees, buttocks, and thighs, the demand for skin tightening is also growing for non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation. Factors such as smoking, obesity, hysterectomy, aging, childbirth, and surgery can lead to a loss of elasticity and strength in the vaginal tissue. Vaginal rejuvenation procedures correct and restore the vulvovaginal tissues to their optimal structure, which improves the physical health and the quality of life for women. Thus, the adoption of such unconventional treatments is increasing, which will create opportunities for the growth of the aesthetic laser and energy devices market value during the forecast period.

"Apart from the availability of unconventional treatments, other factors such as the opportunities for growth in the male aesthetic market, and rise in medical tourism will have a significant impact on the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market by technology (laser, light, RF, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. Technavio's aesthetic lasers and energy devices market analysis report identifies several factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of advanced diagnostic techniques, and increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment to fuel the growth of the market in North America.

