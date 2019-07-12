

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority announced Friday that it has decided not to refer the anticipated acquisition by Fiserv Inc. (FISV) of First Data Corp. (FDC) to Phase II. It has investigated and cleared the proposed acquisition.



Fiserv agreed in mid-January to acquire First Data in an all-stock transaction valued at $22 billion. Following the close of the all-stock transaction, Fiserv shareholders will own 57.5 percent of the combined company, while First Data shareholders will own the remaining 42.5 percent, on a fully diluted basis.



Fiserv is a provider of financial services technologies, and First Data is a provider of electronic commerce solutions.



The Competition and Markets Authority is the UK's primary authority for competition and consumer law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX