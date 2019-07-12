TeachPitch Launches 'Panel' With Powtoon

LONDON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team TeachPitch is very happy to announce a brand new feature in its Digital Skills Program to allow teachers from all over the world to share their technology skills and fully thrive in a rapidly evolving new digital economy.

The new model, called Panel, is a series of tutorials orchestrated by TeachPitch teachers in which they review, comment and ask questions around the use of a specific technology product that could be used in the school or classroom by their peers.

The Panel is organised on the request of the respective technology builders who have the clear desire and aim for teachers to use and understand their product better. Our very first Panel will be organised this August and we are very proud and happy to be working with the creative video making technology 'Powtoon'.

The Powtoon product today is being used by more than 25 million professionals, educators, and students in over 149 countries across the globe. Powtoon's mission is to empower everyone to create their own engaging videos, presentations, educational materials, and everyday communications - without any design or tech skills. It goes without saying that this mission extends to the classroom; to any project, assignment, lesson plan, or report, be it for teachers or students.

"We are very excited with launching Panel as we feel it has the potential to answer crucial tech questions from both sides of the aisle. On one hand, we have the teacher who is overwhelmed and interested in using a product provided there is good, objective guidance available on how to optimally use it. On the other, there are the technology builders who are in dire need of educators' feedback for the further roll-out and development of a product they are working on. Through Panel we hope to effectively kill two birds with one stone and educate tens of thousands of other teachers while doing so," says Aldo de Pape, CEO of TeachPitch.

"From as early as elementary school, up through college, it's remarkable to watch how teachers and students are coming up with unique and novel ways to integrate Powtoon in the classroom, blending modern tech with traditional learning environments. Nowhere is the ability to imagine and create, more appreciated than in the edtech space, where teachers struggle to keep students focused, engaged, and - if they're lucky - smiling. That's where TeachPitch comes in, the more teachers who share their Powtoon experiences and ideas with us; the more we can ensure enriching and engaging experiences for both educators and students alike," says Ari Fruchter, Chief Business Officer of Powtoon.

The very first tutorial of Panel will go live on August 23rd. As always, do not hesitate to contact us at info@teachpitch.com should you have any further questions or ideas.

