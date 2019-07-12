The global alcohol wipes market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of alcohol wipes for sanitizing medical equipment and devices. The healthcare industry uses various equipment and devices, which must be disinfected to prevent the spread of viruses and infection on reuse. Alcohol wipes with almost 70% of alcohol are extensively used for disinfection which provides rapid antimicrobial protection against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Therefore, alcohol wipes are in high demand by medical care centers for sanitizing the used equipment and devices. Thus, this awareness among the medical and health care operators is likely to drive the market for alcohol wipes in the industry during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the widespread use of alcohol wipes for household cleansing application will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global alcohol wipes market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Alcohol Wipes Market: Widespread Use of Alcohol Wipes for Household Cleansing Application

Consumers are increasingly using alcohol wipes for cleaning household items and appliances as these wipes eliminate bacteria, fungi, grease, oil, and dirt from mirrors, sinks, floors and furniture. Alcohol wipes are also used to remove grease build-up on stovetops, countertops, and cabinets. These wipes are used as alcohol in these wipes evaporates immediately after the use, leaving the surface dry. Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of alcohol wipes have increased the demand for alcohol wipes, especially in western countries. Therefore, the growing use of alcohol wipes for cleaning household appliances is expected to increase the demand for the product during the forecast period.

"Apart from the widespread use of alcohol wipes for household cleansing application, other factors such as stringent regulations on disinfections and sterilization in the healthcare industry, increasing use of alcohol wipes in food processing industry, and increase in product awareness through opinions of health experts and physicians will boost the adoption of alcohol wipes during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Alcohol Wipes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global alcohol wipes market by product (sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes and soft sanitizing alcohol wipes) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing food and beverage industry in the region.

