XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Mobile Game Invites Players to Move the Tour de France

GREENWICH, Conn. - July 12, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has developed a mobile game to showcase how its drivers support the Tour de France. The XPOMovesTheTour mobile game app is available as a free download from Google Play and the App Store. XPO has partnered with the renowned cycling event to support all 21 stages of the race for 39 consecutive years.

The game simulates navigating an XPO truck along the Tour de France route in a choice of 10 different driving environments, including day, night, sunset, city and countryside. Players tilt their phones left and right to change lanes in an attempt to pick up items delivered by XPO at each stage. Successful pick-ups increase the player's speed, while obstacles reduce it. Medals are awarded based on how quickly and safely a player completes the Tour route.

Mario Harik, chief information officer, XPO Logistics, said, "Each year, we manage the logistics of hundreds of tons of equipment for the Tour de France using XPO technology. Our new game app is a way to share our excitement in supporting this tremendous sporting event. We hope everyone will enjoy the game as much as our tech team did while developing it."

Follow XPOMovesTheTour on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxmzeWk3SiU) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/xpo-logistics-eu/).

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/) .

