Accordo Cloud Optimizer Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities for Channel Partners

Accordo Group, a global B2B leader in technology lifecycle management and cloud optimization, announced today the launch of Accordo Cloud Optimizer, a comprehensive platform for cloud management and performance optimization.

Powered by big data, predictive analytics and proprietary technology, Cloud Optimizer enables partners with dynamic visibility and actionable insights to continuously monitor and deliver on the promise of the cloud. With a unified view of their customers' cloud environments, consumption trends and true costs, Cloud Optimizer empowers partners with automated alerts and targeted recommendations to strengthen cloud success and create new revenue streams.

"When it comes to the cloud, no one expects adoption or spending to slow down anytime soon." said Eric Martorano, CEO of Accordo. "Cloud success requires new ways to understand utilization, drive performance, mitigate risk and manage spend effectively. Cloud Optimizer is the solution, and how the most innovative partners will deliver cloud optimization and continuous business growth."

Now available for Office 365, Cloud Optimizer offers partners the ability to provide value-added services their customers need to overcome cloud complexity, uncover revenue opportunities and grow profits.

"From operational efficiency to cost savings, Cloud Optimizer provides huge value," said Michael Goldstein, President of LAN Infotech. "A solution like this gives MSPs and our customers insight into their cloud environments that save time. When time is money, Cloud Optimizer delivers."

For more information on Accordo or to get a free 14-day trial of Accordo Cloud Optimizer visit www.accordo.com.

About Accordo Group

Accordo is a global leader in technology lifecycle management and cloud optimization. By combining deep cloud expertise with data science and proprietary technology, we help businesses harness the cloud opportunity by providing actionable insights to increase productivity and deliver profitable outcomes. Guided by 20 years of experience in over 40 countries worldwide, a culture of continuous learning and commitment to innovation, Accordo delivers solutions to enable your business success. For more information, please visit: https://www.accordo.com/ or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

