The funds will be used to finance solar arrays on 500 schools across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to provide the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) with $18 million for the implementation of a 35 MW rooftop PV plan. The investment is being made under the Economic Resilience Initiative which is intended to support economic growth in the western Balkans and Europe's 'southern neighborhood' - defined by the EU as neighboring nations Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Syria and Tunisia. The plan envisages the installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...