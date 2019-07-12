Osceola Gold Inc.: CORRECTION: Osceola Gold, Inc. to Launch Production at the Osceola Mining district

This press release serves as a correction to the press release distributed on 07/08/2019. This press release clarifies facts regarding the new trommel.

With Regulatory Approval, Company Prepares Mine for Processing

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTC PINK: OSCI), is pleased to announce that having completed all requirements necessary to be in compliance with the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the cease and desist has been lifted. Production on the mine is slated to begin in the near future.

Osceola's management has mobilized for the initiation of Operations, as authorized by the BLM. , Osceola has satisfied the surety bond which was increased $ 21,295 to a bond amount of $497,433. Management, in the process of recovering gold and other precious metals, has secured a new trommel capable of processing in the range of 100 tons of dirt per hour.

Samples of dirt from this area were obtained and sent to Silver State Analytical to be tested. Samples have been completed and the samples were rich in gold ore that targeted where the digging should commence. Current mining ventures for the extraction of gold and precious metals following the tests conducted by Silver State Analytical, where bulk samples have yielded an average of 5 grams per ton processed. The Osceola Mining District encompasses an equivalent of 320 acres of mine-able gold bearing claims, including the 5 Alluvial Channels which run directly through the MAV claims. "Following thousands upon thousands of yards tested, and the leadership of highly skilled geologists, we are confident that we are on the paleochannel." stated Chris Tarquinio, Chief Executive Officer, Osceola Gold Inc. He concluded: "We are very excited to be moving forward. We've spent the time, money, and the effort necessary to locate the most abundant zone. I am looking forward with great anticipation for a bountiful production that the season should bring.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there is still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc. has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which has enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

