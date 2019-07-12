

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A report on producer price inflation may be the attraction on Friday. Earning season is expected to start next week.



Investors are closely monitoring the new developments in U.S.- China trade discussion. Latest comment by President Trump that China is backsliding on its promises is adding tension.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European are trading broadly positive.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 82.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 17.00 points. U.S. stocks surged at close on Thursday. The Dow jumped 227.88 points or 0.9 percent to 27,088.08 and the S&P 500 rose 6.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,999.91, the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 6.49 points or 0.1 percent to 8,196.04.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index - PPI Final Demand for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1083 and U.S. rig count was 963.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday. Chinese shares ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 12.79 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 2,930.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.14 percent to 28,471.62.



Japanese shares edged higher in choppy trade. The Nikkei average inched up 42.37 points or 0.20 percent to 21,685.90 while the broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent lower at 1,576.31.



Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 19.60 points or 0.29 percent to 6,696.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 17 points or 0.25 percent at 6,788.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is up 23.44 points or 0.42 percent, the German DAX is losing 2.58 points or 0.03 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is advancing 11.10 points or 0.15 percent and the Swiss Market Index is down 50.18 points or 0.51 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.076 percent.



