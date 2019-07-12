The global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005123/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market size is the increasing need to recycle cabin waste. The commercial aviation industry generates a lot of cabin waste, which comprises untouched food and drink and a high amount of recyclable materials such as newspapers and magazines. The large volume of waste generated in aircraft has encouraged most of the airlines to adopt adequate cabin waste management and recycling techniques. Thus, an increase in cabin waste and the growing need to recycle it is expected to increase the demand for cabin trash compactors for bio-degradable waste and non-biodegradable waste. This will fuel the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of mobile vacuum trash compactors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market: Development of Mobile Vacuum Trash Compactors

Most of the trash compactors in commercial aircrafts are significantly heavy because they use electromechanical systems which use an electric motor to power the compactors. Aircraft manufacturers are now seeking to address this issue by employing alternate compaction mechanisms. As a result, vendors have developed commercial cabin trash compactors that use the vacuum system onboard an aircraft to power the compaction mechanism. This also helps in achieving significant weight reduction and better space utilization. Thus, the development of mobile vacuum trash compactors is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of mobile vacuum trash compactors, other factors such as the growth of no-frills airlines, and increasing M&A activities by leading aircraft equipment manufacturers will have a significant impact on the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Trash Compactors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the commercial aircraft cabin trash compactors market in North America can be attributed to innovations in cabin trash compactors used for wide-body aircraft. North America leads the world in terms of deliveries of wide-body aircraft, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005123/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com