NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Growth Market Rules Consultation Feedback 12-Jul-2019 / 13:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Growth Market Rules Consultation Feedback* NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Growth Market Rules 45--- NEX Exchange has today published a response to feedback received in the consultation launched on 30 April 2019 in relation to proposed changes to the Growth Market Rules for Issuers. The response is available on our website at http://www.nexexchange.com/resources/consultations/ [1], together with a new version of the Growth Market Rules for Issuers (which is effective immediately) and a marked-up copy of the rules confirming what changes have been made. NEX Exchange is grateful to all those who responded with feedback on the consultation. The Regulation Department NEX Exchange 2 Broadgate London EC2M 7UR Tel: 020 7818 9767 Fax: 020 7000 5841 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com [2] Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 13300 EQS News ID: 840655 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5863dc56b1c91801f3ce223943b1cf35&application_id=840655&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5aa394f4cf762092d153a116f4f380f8&application_id=840655&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

