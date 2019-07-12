sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.07.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
12.07.2019 | 14:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding new draft decisions on agenda of repeat Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 18 July 2019

Please be informed that the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta approved new draft decisions on the agenda of repeat Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which is to be hell on 18 July 2019.


The information, foreseen in the applicable legal acts, which has to be provided while informing on convocation of the meeting, was announced by the Company on 3 July 2019, announcing the notification on material event.


ENCLOSED:

1. All draft decisions;

2. Ballot paper on all agenda items.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachments

  • Annex No 1_Draft decisions_EGMS_en_2019-06 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5186c12b-a842-4503-942a-c66fa8f1dfec)
  • Annex No. 1_Achemos grupe proposed draft decisions_NVAS_en_2019-07-04 (1) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8fc88a14-8a45-4f0a-8752-0062e301df85)
  • Annex No. 2_Ballot paper_EGMS_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe2dba0b-7733-4b35-b12c-9713ce2ec676)
  • Annex No 1 _New draft decisions_EGMS_en_2019-07-18 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4711d4d8-21ef-49b3-a227-874f7aabe257)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

