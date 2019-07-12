

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after reporting an unexpected uptick in U.S. consumer prices, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. producer prices also unexpectedly edged higher in the month of June.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in June, matching the uptick seen in May. Economists had expected producer prices to come in unchanged.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices climbed by 0.3 percent in June after rising by 0.2 percent in May. Core prices had been expected to show another 0.2 percent increase.



