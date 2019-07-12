IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Holding(s) in Company - Barclays plc 12-Jul-2019 / 16:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IFG GROUP PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Barclays Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, Great Britain 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09/07/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified: 11/07/2019 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares (total voting both in number of 9.A) rights % (9.A + of through 9.B) voting financia rights l of instrume issuervi nts i (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting 5.916 0.000 5.916 105,405, situation 665 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position Below the lowest Below Below of applicable threshold the the previous lowest lowest notificat applicab applicab ion (if le le applicabl threshol threshol e) d d 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE0002325243 Nil 6,235,826 Nil 5.916 SUBTOTAL A 6,235,826 5.916 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting voti Periodxi rights that ng may be righ acquired if ts the instrument is exercised/c onverted. Right to recall NA NA (loan) SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number % of financial datex Conversion or cash of voti instrument Period xi settleme voting ng ntxii rights righ ts SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both rights if it rights through if it equals equals or is financial or is higher higher than instruments if than the the notifiable it equals or is notifiable threshold higher than the threshold notifiable threshold Barclays Capital 5.916 NA 5.916 Securities Ltd Barclays Plc NA NA NA Barclays Bank Plc NA NA NA 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Done at [London] on [11/07/2019]. ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 13324 EQS News ID: 840859 End of Announcement EQS News Service

