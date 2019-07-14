ATX again above 3000, Addiko debuts, FACC more than 10 percent down. News from ams, Amag, Immofinanz, Vienna Airport, Atrium Real Estate, UBM, S Immo, Andritz, FACC, Agrana, AT&S, Addiko. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,88% to 3.001,63 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 9,32%. Up to now there were 71 days with a positive and 63 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 9,08% away, from the low 9,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,36%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,25%. These are the best-performers this week: Amag 4,92% in front of Verbund 4,87% and SBO 3,32%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -11,93% in front of voestalpine -8,47% and Lenzing -8,44%. Further highlights this week: DO&CO for 3 days in a ...

