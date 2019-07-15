ISO 37001:2016 specifies the requirements and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, reviewing and improving an anti-bribery management system. This standard is applicable to bribery only and designed to help any organization to prevent, detect and respond to bribery in accordance with relevant legislation.

Managing bribery risk is crucial for commercial success in a sustainable society. The SGS Academy ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Introduction eLearning course has been created to provide you with an overview of the purpose and requirements of the standard and covers the following topics:

Introduction to Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS)

History of ABMS

Fundamental principles of an ABMS

Overview, structure and clauses of ABMS

Hosted on our Global Learning Management System, this course can be accessed in over 28 countries. To successfully complete this Introduction course, you must achieve a pass mark of 80% or more in the final assessment, which will allow the automatic download of a certificate of completion.

